As domestic violence cases persist, authorities looking for solutions to protect victims

BATON ROUGE - As domestic violence cases continue to take place across the city of Baton Rouge despite protective orders, local law enforcement agencies are looking into other solutions to protect victims.

“We’ve been talking to the judges. We’re attempting to come up with a plan, and that’s been in the works prior to this happening because we saw the deficiency in us finding the perpetrators that are committing these crimes while having these GPS trackers," said L'Jean McKneely, spokesman for the Baton Rouge Police Department.

This week, a man set fire to his significant other's home, despite having a restraining order filed against him and having to wear an ankle monitor.

In the face of these measures, the victim is still facing torment from her abuser, even in court.

Twana P. Harris with The Butterfly Society says domestic violence cases can sometimes be escalated when victims seek protective orders.

“As an organization, we believe that a protective order and restraining orders are very much necessary. They’re very much important to the situation, but at the same time, they don’t always work out in favor of a victim," Harris said.

BRPD, in conjunction with other agencies, is looking into policy changes to get abusers behind bars before they have the chance to hurt their victims even more. One thing they're doing is revoking bonds for offenders who violate protective orders, keeping them locked up until their court date.

“It requires some money. It requires the right company. It requires additional officers and resources," McKneely said.

While those discussions take place, Harris urges victims and survivors of domestic violence to protect themselves at all costs and to lean on organizations like hers for support.