80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Artist turning tree stump into statue of City Park creator

1 hour 20 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, June 07 2022 Jun 7, 2022 June 07, 2022 10:13 PM June 07, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Bess Casserleigh

BATON ROUGE - Burt Fleming is an artist. His canvas is a tree stump.

"Basically I carve by sight. First I start and I cut and get the head up above the shoulders then I taper it down," Fleming said.

His paintbrush is a chainsaw.

"Some places I just use the chainsaw, but I can use chisels, grinders."

This week, his inspiration is Tom Bendelow. Known as "the Johnny Appleseed of American golf," Bendelow designed the City Park golf course in 1924.

The wood Fleming is using is the stump of an oak tree, downed during Hurricane Ida.

The Central resident has been turning what would usually get thrown out into art for more than 20 years.

Trending News

"I've done a 30 foot alligator...a 10 foot golfer, 20 feet in the air. I do eagles in people's yards."

Each cut is carefully made, but accidents do happen.

"If I knock the nose off, I just glue another piece of wood on there and re-carve it"

In just a matter of days, Fleming says the stump will begin to take shape. You can watch his progress near the club house at City Park.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days