Arrest made in Jefferson Parish hit and run that killed 77-year-old man

JEFFERSON PARISH - According to Louisiana State Police, a 77-year-old man from Jefferson Parish was killed in a hit and run on Wednesday night, and authorities say they've arrested a man in connection with the deadly crash.

Police say Wayne Greiner of River Ridge lost his life shortly before 8 pm, on US 90 (Jefferson Hwy) near Scott Street in Jefferson Parish as he was headed south on LA 3046.

The man arrested in connection with Greiner's death is 36-year-old Adrian Cortez Velasquez of New Orleans, troopers say.

According to police, the arrest was made by means of public assistance and evidence collected at the scene on the night of the crash.

Velasquez will be booked at Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on charges of negligent homicide (Felony), hit and run (Felony), reckless operation of a motor vehicle (Misdemeanor), and no driver’s license (Misdemeanor).

According to authorities, the collision occurred as Grenier was driving along LA 3046 while Velasquez, behind the wheel of a 2005 Dodge pickup northbound on LA 3046, crossed the median into on-coming traffic and allegedly hit Greiner’s vehicle.

Greiner was rushed to a local area hospital where he passed away.

Police indicate that after the crash, a man who appeared to be Velasquez exited the Dodge pickup and fled on foot south on LA 3046. Shortly after this, he was seen getting into a silver SUV near Frank H. Lemon playground.