Arrest made in car wreck that killed New Orleans man; ran into abandoned trailer on Slidell highway
SLIDELL - An arrest has been made in connection to a crash that killed a man when he ran into an abandoned trailer on a Slidell highway.
According to State Police, 34-year-old Antoine Lewis from New Orleans was driving on the Highway 11 bridge in Slidell around 3 a.m. Saturday.
A truck with a trailer hooked to the back of it, driven by 54-year-old Hector Garcia, was abandoned in the road. State Police said the Garcia was taken in a different vehicle off the bridge.
Lewis crashed into the trailer and died at the scene.
Garcia was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday. He faces charges of negligent homicide, aggravated obstruction of a highway, vehicle without required equipment or in unsafe condition and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
The crash remains under investigation.
