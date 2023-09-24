Arrest made in car wreck that killed New Orleans man; ran into abandoned trailer on Slidell highway

SLIDELL - An arrest has been made in connection to a crash that killed a man when he ran into an abandoned trailer on a Slidell highway.

According to State Police, 34-year-old Antoine Lewis from New Orleans was driving on the Highway 11 bridge in Slidell around 3 a.m. Saturday.

A truck with a trailer hooked to the back of it, driven by 54-year-old Hector Garcia, was abandoned in the road. State Police said the Garcia was taken in a different vehicle off the bridge.

Lewis crashed into the trailer and died at the scene.

Garcia was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday. He faces charges of negligent homicide, aggravated obstruction of a highway, vehicle without required equipment or in unsafe condition and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

The crash remains under investigation.