Armed robbery suspects arrested, drugs and guns seized after multi-scale investigation

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and Baton Rouge Police Department arrested nine people in a robbery and narcotics investigation.

BRPD robbery detectives actively investigated several armed robberies of ATM technicians between August 2023 and February 2024 before contacting EBRSO Narcotics/ Special Community Anti-Crime Team and Community Policing Unit, or SCAT.

According to police, EBRSO Narcotics/SCAT Agents conducted a controlled purchase of crack cocaine from suspects Tuesday evening when EBRSO learned of BRPD investigating an armed robbery of an ATM technician. The suspect vehicle matched that of a vehicle identified in earlier investigative efforts.

Agents began surveillance on the group's distribution point on Scenic Highway, where agents saw the suspect vehicle arrive. Police followed the vehicle and observed the suspects throw items over the barrier wall on I-110 South near Harding Blvd. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, which was reported as stolen from Lake Charles, before the two suspects bailed from the vehicle at the dead end of Mensia Place and fled on foot.

BRPD arrested Tremayne Lindsey on the scene on two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, criminal street gangs and illegal possession of stolen things. BRPD also arrested Quendez Vancourt, Brandon Fleming, Christon Fields, Cortez Hills and Toderick Woodridge for their roles in the robberies.

EBRSO arrested Tyler Walker, Antoine Parker and Jacolby Davenport for, among other charges, possession with intent to distribute schedule two narcotics.

EBRSO also seized 6.3 ounces of powder cocaine, 10.4 grams of crack cocaine, 7.78 pounds of marijuana, 90.5 dosage units of Oxycodone, 5 THC cartridges, 5.4 grams of THC wax, one dosage unit of Hydrocodone, one pint of Promethazine Syrup, and $61,834 in currency. BRPD seized four AR15 rifles, three 9mm handguns, a 38 caliber revolver, a .380 handgun, an AK47 7.62 rifle, three 7.62 rifles, a .45 caliber handgun, a 10mm handgun with a full auto switch, a 9mm handgun with a full auto switch and two bulletproof vests.

Additional arrests and charges are pending.