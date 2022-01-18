54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Armed robber attacked elderly man outside his home, left him beaten and bound

Tuesday, January 18 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

HOLDEN - An elderly man was jumped by armed assailant on his property and robbed at gunpoint before being left tied up at his own home. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the attack happened around 8 p.m. Monday along LA 441 in Holden. The 87-year-old victim told investigators he was outside his home when the masked person confronted him.

The victim was attacked and forced to hand over his money and valuables before being tied up. The attacker left the property in the victim's vehicle, described as a greenish/brown 2005 Ford Taurus.

The victim, who had a cut on his head when deputies found him, was taken to a hospital and has since been released. 

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (225)686-2241.

