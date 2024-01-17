Armed man accused of assaulting girls waiting for school bus in 2022 formally charged

BATON ROUGE - A man who was arrested in Sept. 2022 for preying on and threatening young girls at bus stops was formally charged Wednesday afternoon.

Hunter Talley, 27, was charged with attempted second degree kidnapping, indecent behavior with juveniles, and three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

On Sept. 1, 2022, Talley terrorized a 13-year-old girl waiting for the bus at a school bus pick-up location on Birch Street by pointing a gun at her, calling her over to his truck, then groping her before driving off, according to police.

Days after, he allegedly harassed a 12-year-old girl was waiting for a school bus along Mohican Street near Prescott Road. Talley reportedly pulled out a gun and tried to grab the child, prompting the girl to run to a nearby home for help.

Talley was also connected to a 2021 kidnapping attempt where he circled around a neighborhood along Plank Road when he eventually stopped in front of a 15-year-old girl and shouted "give me your a**" before pulling a gun on her. He then reportedly opened the rear door of the car, exposing his backseat which was lined with blue towels.