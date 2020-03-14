'Armed and dangerous' suspect wanted in deadly Amite bar shooting turns himself in

AMITE - Authorities say a man wanted for second-degree murder following a shooting outside an Amite bar has turned himself in.

According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Jerome Ricks was taken into custody on Christmas. He was later taken to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

Ricks was wanted for killing 50-year-old Larry Anthony Davis Sr. following an argument late Sunday night at J's Lounge on Bennet Road. At some point during the argument, Ricks pulled out a gun and killed Davis.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Ricks has an extensive criminal history including weapons and narcotics charges. Ricks was last released on parole on October 29 for armed robbery.