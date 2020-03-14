73°
Latest Weather Blog
'Armed and dangerous' suspect wanted in deadly Amite bar shooting turns himself in
AMITE - Authorities say a man wanted for second-degree murder following a shooting outside an Amite bar has turned himself in.
According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Jerome Ricks was taken into custody on Christmas. He was later taken to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.
Ricks was wanted for killing 50-year-old Larry Anthony Davis Sr. following an argument late Sunday night at J's Lounge on Bennet Road. At some point during the argument, Ricks pulled out a gun and killed Davis.
Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities say Ricks has an extensive criminal history including weapons and narcotics charges. Ricks was last released on parole on October 29 for armed robbery.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Preparations in place ahead of potential coronavirus cases in EBR
-
Louisiana closing schools statewide until April 13
-
Top La. health officials answer biggest questions surrounding the coronavirus outbreak
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: WBRSO launches internal investigation over allegations of special treatment
-
Baton Rouge labs contracted to run tests on coronavirus
Sports Video
-
Dunham Episcopal State Title Game
-
Southern suspends all athletic competitions due to coronavirus concerns
-
Lee and Doyle Girls Hoops Teams Claim State Titles
-
Southern Men and Women hoops teams close out regular season with wins...
-
Collier Cranford's pursuit to becoming an excellent short stop