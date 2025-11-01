Arkansas Pine-Bluff dominates Southern, Jaguars fall to 1-8

PINE BLUFF, Arkansas - The Southern football team lost its seventh straight game on Saturday.

The Jaguars struggled to muster any offense until the game was out of reach and fell on the road to Arkansas-Pine Bluff 40-21.

It's the first time Southern has lost at Arkansas Pine-Bluff since 2011. Fred McNair said earlier in the week Ashton Strother would be the Jaguars' starter the rest of the season, but in the third quarter, Cam'Ron McCoy entered the game for Southern.

Strother finished the day 12-for-21 for 126 yards with a touchdown and an interception. McCoy finished 6-for-10 for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Southern is now 1-8 overall and 0-5 in SWAC play. The Jaguars play at Alcorn State next Saturday, November 8.