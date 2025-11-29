Area high school teams battling in the quarterfinals

41°
6 hours 12 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, November 28 2025 Nov 28, 2025 November 28, 2025 11:01 PM November 28, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - The LHSAA State Championship is two weeks away in the Superdome. Before those games are set, our Baton Rouge area schools are fighting to advance in the quarterfinals.

DIVISION I NON-SELECT

Zachary 31, Central 27

DIVISION I SELECT

Alexandria 6, Catholic-BR 44

DIVISION II NON-SELECT

Cecilia 28, Plaquemine 47

West Feliciana 16, Belle Chasse 39

Lutcher 21, Iowa 28

DIVISION II SELECT

Madison Prep 30, University High 32

DIVISION III NON-SELECT

Oak Grove 13, St. James 57

DIVISION III SELECT

Dunham 48, Isidore Newman 22

DIVISION IV NON-SELECT

North Iberville 12, South Plaquemines 27

East Feliciana 16, Mangham 49

DIVISION IV SELECT

Ascension Catholic 50, Catholic-P.C. 42

