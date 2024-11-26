Architects look to implement community input in new jail facilities

BATON ROUGE - The community had a final chance to give their feedback on the development of a new jail and juvenile center at a meeting Monday evening.

Architect Jimmy Hebert says that mental health and rehabilitation has been some of the main concerns from the public during the meetings.

"If they get incarcerated, we want them to be retrained and reeducated and get out in the world and be a productive part of society," he said.

Hebert says exact plans have not been decided but they will make sure that the input provided will be included.

"We're trying to get community input to help the mayor's office, the task force and us design a facility that the community wants and needs," he said.

One Baton Rouge resident feels a new parish prison should not be the community's top priority. Baton Rouge internet radio host Brother Adrian thinks outside issues need to be addressed before building a new correctional facility.

"We can take part of the money that we're using for this new facility and put it towards the old facility. I think we need to look at other investment opportunities. This is not something that the community asked for. The community asked to keep hospitals open, but they're closed. The community asked for grocery stores to be built but we don't have them," he said.

A location and how it will be funded has not been decided.

There will be an interactive planning session Dec. 9. and it will be open to the public.