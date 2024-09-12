78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

April 7, 2016 Morning News Pop

8 years 5 months 6 days ago Thursday, April 07 2016 Apr 7, 2016 April 07, 2016 7:06 AM April 07, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Catherine Nguyen, Josh Eachus

Here are today's top stories:

Firefighters battle two alarm fire at a warehouse on North Foster

Attorney likens LSU band director's administrative leave to a witch-hunt

How will lawmakers curb TOPS spending?

Pretty days in South Louisiana

Updates all day, every day:

Trending News

FACEBOOK | TWITTER

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days