Appointments still available for SGFD car seat check-up

ST. GEORGE - There are still appointments available for car seat education and installation from the St. George Fire Department.

Friday, the fire department is hosting appointments from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to have car seats installed and to provide education on their proper use.

If you can't make it Friday or if you see car seats in your future in the next few months, SGFD will also have appointments available in September and October.

You can register for an appointment by sending an email to chpichon@stgeorgefire.com or calling (225) 521-8938.