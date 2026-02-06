Latest Weather Blog
Applications open for LDWF women's fishing workshop
BATON ROUGE — Applications opened Friday for a women-only fishing workshop hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation.
The Spring Women's Fishing 101 Workshop has 15 open spots for women ages 18 and up who are interested in learning to fish. LDWF biologists and volunteer instructors will train participants in fish identification, proper fish handling, preparing fishing equipment, basic fishing skills and cleaning, storing and cooking fish.
The workshop is set for April 11 at the Waddill Wildlife Refuge along North Flannery Road in Baton Rouge.
Click here to apply for the class. Selected applicants will be notified by email after the application period ends on March 1. LDWF said a fishing license is not required to apply, but chosen aspiring anglers must buy one to participate in the workshop.
