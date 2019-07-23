Application process now open for businesses wanting to deliver alcohol to homes

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control is now accepting permit applications from retail businesses that want to delivery alcoholic beverages to homes.

ATC expects to issue the first permits by early August.

“We are developing the rules required by the new laws so that deliveries can begin as soon as possible,” ATC Commissioner Juana Marine-Lombard said. “Our main concern is ensuring that businesses continue to sell and serve alcohol responsibly.”

Recently passed legislation allows restaurants, grocery stores, package stores, and third-party agents to deliver factory-sealed alcoholic beverages to homes throughout the state. Officials say any business applying for a home delivery permit must have an existing physical location in Louisiana that is licensed to sell alcohol.

Businesses can download the alcoholic beverage home delivery permit application here.