Apple-branded credit card rolls out to some on Tuesday
NEW YORK (AP) - An Apple-branded credit card designed primarily for mobile use will start rolling out on Tuesday.
Apple announced the card in March in a partnership with Goldman Sachs. On Tuesday, some iPhone users who had requested a notification will get invites to apply through Apple's Wallet app.
The company is expected to expand sign-ups more broadly in coming weeks. The company promises quick sign-ups and the elimination of most fees. Customers typically get 2 percent cashback, but industry experts say the financial benefits of Apple Card mirror many of those already out there for consumers.
What sets Apple Card apart from other cards is its reliance on the iPhone. Though customers can request a physical card for free, an iPhone is required to apply, check statements and pay balances.
