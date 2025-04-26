88°
Apartment fire caused by toy's rechargeable battery displaces three, St. George Fire says
BATON ROUGE — A Mariner Drive apartment fire caused by a rechargeable battery in a children's ride-on car toy displaced three people.
On Thursday, St. George firefighters were called to the apartment fire off Gardere Lane around 4:18 p.m. The fire, which had penetrated the attic of the building, was put out within 20 minutes.
No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, officials said, adding that at least three were displaced.
After an investigation, fire officials said that the fire was started by the battery of a Honey Joy Pink Ride-On Car.
