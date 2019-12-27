Antonio Brown to work out for the Saints in hopes of returning to the NFL

Antonio Brown Photo: USA Today

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints are taking a closer look at wide receiver Antonio Brown, and considering the possibility of taking him on.

According to The Advocate, Brown himself appeared to confirm the news with an Instagram Story from inside of the Saints locker room.

Brown has been looking for a new team since he was released by the New England Patriots in September.

He was cut from the team shortly after several accusations of sexual misconduct/abuse surfaced. One of Brown's most vocal accusers, a former LSU gymnast named Britney Taylor, alleged that he raped and sexually assaulted her.

Another individual who claimed they were abused by Brown said the incident occurred in 2017, when they'd been hired to work in the football player's home.

Now that Brown is no longer an active member of the NFL, he's been hoping to return to the league.

In November, this was underscored when he issued a public apology to Robert Kraft, the Patriots' owner, saying he regretted becoming a source of drama.

Despite not playing this year, Brown ranks second among NFL players in receptions (841), receiving yards (11,263) and receiving touchdowns (75) since he entered the league in 2010.

