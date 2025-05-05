Anthony Eyanson named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week

BATON ROUGE - Despite dropping the weekend series to Texas A&M, LSU baseball got some good news on Monday. Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson was named the Southeastern Conference Co-Pitcher of the Week after his dominant performance in Game 2.

Eyanson helped the Tigers defeat Texas A&M 2-1 on Saturday night behind a complete game performance. He limited the Aggies to just one run on three hits with one walk and 14 strikeouts in his 9.0 innings of work.

Eyanson is 7-2 this season with a 3.16 ERA in 68.1 innings. He has recorded 105 strikeouts and 26 walks.

The Tiger right-hander shares the honor with Arkansas lefty Zach Root.