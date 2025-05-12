Another man booked in Livingston killing; Police say 'main players' have been arrested

LIVINGSTON — A third arrest has been made in a fatal shooting that happened at the Doyle High School baseball park off McLin Road on Friday night.

Officials say 23-year-old Evan Lynch was shot in the chest at the park. Livingston Police officers arrested Brandon Soileau and Caleb Rowley for their alleged involvement in the crime.

On Monday, police announced they made a third arrest and booked Lavorius Linson for first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, robbery and supplying a felon with a firearm. Police say that Linson was involved in planning and executing the alleged criminal plot.

“We will not tolerate this type of activity or behavior in our Town. Our officers have been working nonstop since the initial call Friday. We will not let up until everyone involved in this incident is in jail," Chief Dufrene said in an online statement.

Dufrene said that while there are still many unanswered questions, the main players have been arrested. More details will be released and the investigation is still ongoing.