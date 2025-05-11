Second man arrested after Friday night shooting at Doyle High baseball field in Livingston

LIVINGSTON — A second arrest has been made after one person was shot and killed at the Doyle High School baseball park off Mclin Road Friday night.

Officials say 23-year-old Evan Lynch was shot in the chest at the Doyle High School baseball park. Shortly after Lynch was shot, authorities say they received an emergency call from a vehicle in which Lynch was a passenger.

After Brandon Soileau's arrest, the Livingston Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for the second suspect, 23-year-old Caleb Rowley from Denham Springs, after they determined the crime appeared to be premeditated and that Soileau did not act alone.

Rowley was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Saturday for first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, obstruction of justice and tampering with surveillance.

During the time of the shooting, no school event was scheduled, nor were students present.

"As always, my department is committed to the safety of our community. We continue to pray for the family of the deceased and are committed to leaving no stone unturned with this investigation. Our officers have been working day and night, following every credible lead to bring justice for this family and our Town. Please understand we are limited on what we can share at this time, as this investigation is not over by any means. These types of crimes and criminals will not be tolerated here," Chief Dufrene of the Livingston Police Department said.

This investigation is ongoing.