Another LSU offensive lineman is heading to transfer portal
BATON ROUGE - While the transfer portal has not opened yet, another LSU offensive lineman is heading to the portal on January 2.
Redshirt sophomore DJ Chester will enter the portal and test the open market this offseason, according to On3.
Chester was the starting center last season before losing his job and playing multiple positions on the offensive line this fall. The Georgia native played in 24 games, starting 14 of them, during his time in Baton Rouge. Chester has two years of eligibility remaining.
Chester is available for LSU's bowl game on Saturday night against Houston.
