Another cold night, highs near 70 Monday

Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, with clear skies and calm winds, temperatures will be able to cool efficiently again. Most will be in the mid-upper 30s overnight, with a few locations north of the city reaching the low 30s. Monday, we'll have sunshine mixed with a few clouds. Highs will be in the upper 60s, as winds become more southerly.

Looking Ahead:

High pressure will take control of our weather the next few days, resulting in a quiet weather pattern. Temperatures will continue to warm as well, with most reaching the 70s by Wednesday. Our next chance for rain will return late Wednesday, into Thursday morning along a weak frontal boundary. Severe weather will not be a concern and rainfall amounts will be less than an inch for most neighborhoods.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

