Another breakout reported at New Orleans-area juvenile detention center overnight; one escapee still at large

Sunday, July 17 2022
Source: WWL-TV
By: Emily Davison

BRIDGE CITY - Six inmates broke out of the Bridge City Center for Youth overnight, and authorities are still looking for one of the escapees.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office told WWL-TV the escape happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Five of the six suspects were recaptured when authorities found them stealing a vehicle.

As of 6 a.m. Sunday, the Office of Juvenile Justice reported one suspect, a 17-year-old from Orleans Parish, was still at large.

The escape follows a slew of recent failures at the detention center, including another breakout of five violent offenders back in March, and a riot between feuding gangs just last month.

Local lawmakers have expressed their frustrations with OJJ facilities across the state time and time again, with politicians in Jefferson Parish even demanding the Bridge City Center's shutdown.

This is a developing story.

