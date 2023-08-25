101°
Another Beauregard Parish community ordered to evacuate
BEAUREGARD PARISH - Officials have ordered an evacuation of the Bancroft community and surrounding areas in Beauregard Parish due to threats posed by wildfires there.
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office ordered a mandatory evacuation affecting all residents, and stressed that "it is of utmost importance to evacuate south on LA 389 towards DeQuincy."
The order follows a prior evacuation of the town of Merryville.
Shifting winds have made containment of the Tiger Island Fire extremely difficult, officials said on Friday.
Also Friday, the State of Louisiana strengthened a burn ban to include a ban on all agricultural burning.