Another Beauregard Parish community ordered to evacuate

46 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, August 25 2023 Aug 25, 2023 August 25, 2023 3:02 PM August 25, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

BEAUREGARD PARISH - Officials have ordered an evacuation of the Bancroft community and surrounding areas in Beauregard Parish due to threats posed by wildfires there.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office ordered a mandatory evacuation affecting all residents, and stressed that "it is of utmost importance to evacuate south on LA 389 towards DeQuincy."

The order follows a prior evacuation of the town of Merryville.

RELATED: Video shows 'Super Scoopers' flying in to aid fight against wildfires in Beauregard Parish

Shifting winds have made containment of the Tiger Island Fire extremely difficult, officials said on Friday.

Also Friday, the State of Louisiana strengthened a burn ban to include a ban on all agricultural burning.

