Anonymous tip leads to drug arrest of Covington-area man

COVINGTON - Almost one hundred fentanyl pills were seized after an anonymous tip led to a drug arrest.

Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said they received a tip that drugs were being distributed out of a home on the 20000 block of House Road in Covington.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, detectives stopped a vehicle near House Road and made contact with the driver, identified as 43-year-old Christopher Tanner.

While searching Tanner and his vehicle, detectives found approximately 100 fentanyl pills along with varying amounts of other drugs.

Tanner was arrested and booked for ten counts of drug-related charges.