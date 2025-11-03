Animeverse draws crowds from across the state

BATON ROUGE - At the Raising Cane's River Center, Animeverse was in full swing over the weekend.

Anime and video game enthusiasts shopped vendors, watched panels and attended cosplay contests.

The two-day event saw crowds from all over the state.

Attendee Bralyn Hall said he was happy to see characters from the shows he likes.

"I like how we get to meet our favorite people. I like how everybody dress up," he said.

Hall told us he hopes that the convention returns next year.