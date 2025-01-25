Latest Weather Blog
Animal control seizes dogs from filthy house
BATON ROUGE - Animal control officials took three dogs out of a home which police investigated this week on a child cruelty complaint.
Baton Rouge Police charged 36-year-old Kimberly Hall and 36-year-old Robert Martin with cruelty to juveniles Wednesday.
Investigators said they received a complaint about the condition of the couple's residence on Darryl Drive, and when police went inside they said they found feces strewn everywhere as well as a barefoot 7-year-old child locked inside a filthy room.
Hilton Cole with EBR Animal Control said when they went the home Friday it was in bad shape, but the dogs appeared to be in good health. He said a warning was left to give family members a chance to claim the dogs before they will be put up for adoption.
Trending News
Four children were taken into state custody after police made the discovery Wednesday. They were taken to a local hospital for examination.
Related Stories
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Six people displaced after early-morning fire that left duplex a total loss
-
Eating local is a great way to help small businesses recover -...
-
WATCH: Mississippi River bridge closes for snow, couple takes a stroll until...
-
Catholic High bears basketball turnaround sparked by toughness
-
Man arrested for arson after car crashes into home, causes house fire...
Sports Video
-
LSU Baseball preparing for their upcoming season, and defining what success means...
-
Denham Springs girl's basketball hands Walker their first loss of the season,...
-
LSU Gymnastics' selflessness is the core of the team
-
Catholic High bears basketball turnaround sparked by toughness
-
A trio of scorers help lead No. 5 LSU to victory over...