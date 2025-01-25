Animal control seizes dogs from filthy house

BATON ROUGE - Animal control officials took three dogs out of a home which police investigated this week on a child cruelty complaint.

Baton Rouge Police charged 36-year-old Kimberly Hall and 36-year-old Robert Martin with cruelty to juveniles Wednesday.

Investigators said they received a complaint about the condition of the couple's residence on Darryl Drive, and when police went inside they said they found feces strewn everywhere as well as a barefoot 7-year-old child locked inside a filthy room.

Hilton Cole with EBR Animal Control said when they went the home Friday it was in bad shape, but the dogs appeared to be in good health. He said a warning was left to give family members a chance to claim the dogs before they will be put up for adoption.

Four children were taken into state custody after police made the discovery Wednesday. They were taken to a local hospital for examination.