Angola inmate attempts to set self on fire; left in critical condition

BATON ROUGE- An inmate at Louisiana State Penitentiary is left in critical condition after attempting to set themself on fire.

Officials say around 8 a.m. Sunday the inmate was found behind Main Prison Camp in critical condition from significant burns. They believe the inmate intentionally set himself on fire, as a suicide attempt.

The prisoner as been transported to a Baton Rouge hospital for treatment. Due to privacy officials will not release the name of the inmate.

Authorities say no foul play is suspected, but an investigation is still underway.