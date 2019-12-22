51°
Angola inmate attempts to set self on fire; left in critical condition

Sunday, December 22 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- An inmate at Louisiana State Penitentiary is left in critical condition after attempting to set themself on fire. 

Officials say around 8 a.m. Sunday the inmate was found behind Main Prison Camp in critical condition from significant burns. They believe the inmate intentionally set himself on fire, as a suicide attempt. 

The prisoner as been transported to a Baton Rouge hospital for treatment. Due to privacy officials will not release the name of the inmate. 

Authorities say no foul play is suspected, but an investigation is still underway. 

