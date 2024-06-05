Angel Reese ejected from game against New York after vague interaction with ref

Photo via CNN

CHICAGO, Ill. - Angel Reese was ejected from Tuesday night's matchup between the Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty after saying something to an official.

ESPN reported Reese was ejected from the fourth quarter of the game with 2:31 left in the matchup. She was called for her fifth personal foul and two technical fouls by the same official before saying something to the ref and waving her hand at him.

"I tried to get an explanation. I did not," said Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon. "I don't know to this moment what has happened."

Reese made 13 points and 10 rebounds in 24 minutes during the game. She did not appear in the following news conference.

The Chicago Bulls' Lonzo Ball mentioned Reese on X, formerly Twitter, after the game. "Ref that threw out @Reese10Angel is weak btw," he wrote. "You know who you are (Keep ya money Angel I got you)."