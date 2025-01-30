74°
Angel Reese and McDonald's partner for 'The Angel Reese Special' meal
BATON ROUGE - McDonald's and former LSU women's basketball player Angel Reese are partnering for a combo known as "The Angel Reese Special."
The meal consists of a BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with cheese featuring a new "Bold BBQ Sauce", with fries and a choice of drink.
The meal will be available Feb. 10.
