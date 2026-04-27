Amped Tigers engage in fall camp 'Big Cat Drill'

BATON ROUGE - The intensity at the LSU indoor facility ramped up for the Tigers’ famous “Big Cat Drill” as the team hits its stride in fall camp.

The drill has become a standard fixture in spring and fall camps for LSU and seems to be a favorite of the players as soon as practices bring pads into the mix.

Typically, the drill has been carried out in shoulder pads and shorts and opens the individual portion of practices.