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Amped Tigers engage in fall camp 'Big Cat Drill'
BATON ROUGE - The intensity at the LSU indoor facility ramped up for the Tigers’ famous “Big Cat Drill” as the team hits its stride in fall camp.
The drill has become a standard fixture in spring and fall camps for LSU and seems to be a favorite of the players as soon as practices bring pads into the mix.
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Typically, the drill has been carried out in shoulder pads and shorts and opens the individual portion of practices.
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