73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Amped Tigers engage in fall camp 'Big Cat Drill'

9 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, August 11 2016 Aug 11, 2016 August 11, 2016 10:16 AM August 11, 2016 in LSU Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues

BATON ROUGE - The intensity at the LSU indoor facility ramped up for the Tigers’ famous “Big Cat Drill” as the team hits its stride in fall camp.

The drill has become a standard fixture in spring and fall camps for LSU and seems to be a favorite of the players as soon as practices bring pads into the mix.

Trending News

Typically, the drill has been carried out in shoulder pads and shorts and opens the individual portion of practices.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days