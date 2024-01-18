Amite River feasibility study public meetings postponed

Instead of meeting Tuesday and Wednesday, the U.S Army Corps has postponed their meeting to Jan. 18 due to the dangerous weather conditions experienced over the past few days.

Those meetings will now be virtual.

The 45-day draft report released Dec. 15, 2023 for public review. The draft recommended a nonstructural plan for flood proofing or elevating nearly 3,300 structures located by the Amite River Basin. The voluntary program would include elevating 2,900 residential structures and flood proofing 400 nonresidential structures.

The purpose of the study is to find potential alternative solutions for rainfall from hurricanes, tropical storm events, and local storms that pose a threat to communities, ecosystems, and industries by the Basin.

"It's ridiculous," Livingston Parish President Randy Delatte said. "We're totally against it. They know nobody's going to participate."

He feels it will cost residents of the parish too much money and scare them away in the process.

The general public, interested parties, and stakeholders are invited to state their opinion on the draft report.

The Corps released a press statement saying, "All public comments will be addressed and considered accordingly as part of the continued development of the final report."

Click here for information on the meeting, draft report and any other supporting information pertaining to the project.

Written comments on the draft study will be accepted through Jan. 29, 2024.