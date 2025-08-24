Amite property owner showcases how explosions have affected water on, near his property

AMITE -- The full environmental impacts of the explosion at Smitty's are still unknown at this time. However, properties several miles from Roseland are starting to see some of the effects from it, with one property in Amite seeing it in the ponds, creek, and river that run either through or by their property.

"It's evident in the back, you know? You can see that the rivers, ponds, things like that," property owner Jay Alston said.

Alston was kind enough to take WBRZ for a ride through his property on an ATV, showing us several spots that had a black coloration to the water.

One of the main spots they showed on WBRZ was at Tyner Creek.

At one part of the creek, there was a big log in the middle of it. On one side, clear, unaffected water. On the other side, it is nearly completely black.

The river had an almost straight line of black right down the middle of it, flowing down the stream.

"You can go down the rivers right now and you can see that there are buoy systems that have been placed in the river to try to contain the oil spill," Alston said.

Alston was born and raised in the area. He says that Smitty's is one of the largest employers in Tangipahoa Parish.

"It's quite unfortunate just being that now they'll be hundreds of people in this parish that won't have jobs that they probably desperately need," Alston said.

Another person at the property that day was Amite resident Tanner Anthony, who says he lives about two miles from Smitty's. He told WBRZ about his experiences on Friday when the explosions occurred.

"We went home and we started to pack our bags. When I was in my house packing my bag, I actually heard the explosions go off and with how close my house was, I could feel it shaking. I thought something had actually fallen on my house. It was actually kind of scary," Anthony said.

Anthony got a chance to see the pond at the property too, which the state of it reminded him of his pond.

"We have a pond behind our house that we just built three years ago, actually. It has some oil in it. Our trucks got some oil on them," Anthony said.