Amite police investigating reported shooting Tuesday night

Wednesday, May 28 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

AMITE - Police are investigating after a reported shooting Tuesday night left one person injured. 

The Amite Police Department said officers were called to the Cross Creek Subdivision shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, officers found one person with a gunshot wound. 

The victim was taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not disclosed. 

No more information was available. Police are requesting information that could assist in identifying potential suspects. 

"We are aware that someone may have seen or heard something that could aid us in resolving this case," stated Chief Lendrick Francois of the Amite City Police Department. "If you know something, we urge you to please come forward. Your tip could make all the difference."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (1-800) 554-4245.

