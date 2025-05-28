Latest Weather Blog
Amite police investigating reported shooting Tuesday night
AMITE - Police are investigating after a reported shooting Tuesday night left one person injured.
The Amite Police Department said officers were called to the Cross Creek Subdivision shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, officers found one person with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not disclosed.
No more information was available. Police are requesting information that could assist in identifying potential suspects.
"We are aware that someone may have seen or heard something that could aid us in resolving this case," stated Chief Lendrick Francois of the Amite City Police Department. "If you know something, we urge you to please come forward. Your tip could make all the difference."
Trending News
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (1-800) 554-4245.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Caught 'paw-handed': Deputies catch bear rummaging through neighborhood trash cans in...
-
Trump set to pardon reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley of...
-
Lutcher man who punched child pleads guilty to attempted manslaughter
-
Woman arrested for allegedly setting ex-boyfriend's boat on fire
-
Local libraries participating in 2025 summer reading challenge for all ages
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball won't name starter ahead of NCAA Tournament opener
-
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier graces the cover of 'EA College Football 26...
-
LSU baseball pleased with NCAA Regional draw at the Box
-
Pairings, times announced for NCAA Regional at Alex Box Stadium
-
LSU baseball set to host regional play at Alex Box Stadium