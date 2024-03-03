Amite man killed after driving go-kart off road, into sign

ST. HELENA PARISH - An Amite man was killed Saturday when the go-kart he was riding in ran off the road and into a sign.

According to State Police, 38-year-old Timothy Larkin was riding a go-kart along LA-16 near Leonard Chapel Road around 2 p.m. Troopers said they don't know why Larkin's go-cart went off the road.

Larkin was taken to a hospital where he died. The crash is under investigation.