Amite man killed after driving go-kart off road, into sign
ST. HELENA PARISH - An Amite man was killed Saturday when the go-kart he was riding in ran off the road and into a sign.
According to State Police, 38-year-old Timothy Larkin was riding a go-kart along LA-16 near Leonard Chapel Road around 2 p.m. Troopers said they don't know why Larkin's go-cart went off the road.
Larkin was taken to a hospital where he died. The crash is under investigation.
