Amite man killed after driving go-kart off road, into sign

2 hours 43 minutes ago Saturday, March 02 2024 Mar 2, 2024 March 02, 2024 9:23 PM March 02, 2024 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ST. HELENA PARISH - An Amite man was killed Saturday when the go-kart he was riding in ran off the road and into a sign. 

According to State Police, 38-year-old Timothy Larkin was riding a go-kart along LA-16 near Leonard Chapel Road around 2 p.m. Troopers said they don't know why Larkin's go-cart went off the road. 

Larkin was taken to a hospital where he died. The crash is under investigation. 

