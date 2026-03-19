Amite man arrested on attempted murder, drive-by shooting charges after South 2nd Street shooting

AMITE — An Amite man was arrested on attempted murder and drive-by shooting charges after police responded to a shooting along South 2nd Street.

According to the Amite Police Department, they responded to reports of gunshots at the intersection of West MLK Street around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Once they arrived, officers found multiple shell casings in the area and later identified 23-year-old Joshua Patrick as a suspect in the shooting.

Patrick was arrested the next day and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, as well as one count each of convicted felon in possession of a firearm, illegal discharge of a firearm, assault by drive-by shooting and parole violation. He was also booked for three counts of aggravated criminal property damage.

"The safety of our community remains our top priority, and we will continue to work diligently to ensure those responsible are held accountable. I commend our officers and investigators for their swift and thorough work in this case. We also appreciate the cooperation of community members who provided critical information that assisted in this investigation," Chief Lendrick Francois said, adding that the case remains under investigation.