Amid concerns about storing CO2 under Lake Maurepas, Livingston council approves moratorium on injection wells

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A moratorium on injection wells was approved during a parish council meeting Thursday evening. It's in an effort to slow down Air Products from storing carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas.

People living near the lake are concerned about what the CO2 storage plan could do for the environment and the future.

However, Councilman Randy Delatte says they may not be able to stop the company at all.

"According to our attorney, we have a memo, and he has backed it up with several revised statutes saying that we have no jurisdiction, and he said not only do we not have legal jurisdiction, we could legally be sued if we try to slow it down or stop it any other way," Delatte said.

What ultimately happens to the lake is up to the state, but Livingston Parish does have a say on another similar project.

A company called 1PointFive, a subsidiary of Occidental, is currently drilling and testing rocks to find the best area on private land in Holden to store carbon dioxide. Read their announcement here. A spokesman for 1PointFive told WBRZ they plan to work with more than 30,000 acres for the project.

"It seems like we do have legal jurisdiction to pass some things, slow it down or stop it, see what we need to do," Delatte said.

While Delatte says they will continue doing whatever they can to get more answers, other officials have spoken in the past about the topic, saying it is a great thing. Read more about the process here, and when state leaders made the announcement here.