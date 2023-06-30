Amid blistering heat, cooling centers open in EBR including places like the library

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge hit 100 degrees for the first time since August of 2015.

"Yes, we're used to the hot sun here in Louisiana, but it is especially hot here this summer," EBR Assistant Library Director Mary Stein said.

The current temperatures are not only unbearable, but deadly.

"Heat stroke is actually when a person can become unconscious," National Weather Service Public Weather Program Manager Kimberly McMahon said. "And if they are do not get medical attention immediately, they could unfortunately die."

It's not easy to beat the heat, but one of the best options is undoubtedly air conditioning.

"If they do need air conditioning and don't have access in their home, we have 14 locations where people can come and cool off," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said during an NPR broadcast.

Broome didn't specifically say it, but there are 14 libraries in the parish, and she is telling people to take advantage of their public libraries. There are tons of things to do there, and plenty of places to sit back, relax, and soak up the free cool air.

"We've always had people just come hang out," Stein said. "Read the magazine, look at the newspaper. Enjoy the views of the garden at the main branch. It's fabulous here."

St. Vincent de Paul's emergency shelter is another option. They are opening daily, 11am-6pm, as long as the temperature is above 95 degrees. Other organizations have boots on the ground to help those in need.

"We have what we call our hot team and other partners who are going around to the un housed and encampments at this time," Broome told NPR.

Unfortunately, there are no overnight cooling centers at this time.