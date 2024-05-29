American Kennel Club hosting working group dog show in Ascension Parish this weekend

Siberian Huskies are one member of the working group.

GONZALES - See your favorite working breeds in action this weekend at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center.

The American Kennel Club and its Mississippi Gulf Coast Working Group Club is hosting a working group-only dog show in Gonzales this weekend.

The working group, which includes dogs like the Akita, the Great Dane, and the Samoyed were bred to assist humans with tasks such as protecting livestock, hunting large game, and pulling sleds.

The dog show will be held at Lamar Dixon on June 1 and 2.