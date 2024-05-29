87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

American Kennel Club hosting working group dog show in Ascension Parish this weekend

1 hour 52 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, May 29 2024 May 29, 2024 May 29, 2024 10:03 AM May 29, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence
Siberian Huskies are one member of the working group.

GONZALES - See your favorite working breeds in action this weekend at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. 

The American Kennel Club and its Mississippi Gulf Coast Working Group Club is hosting a working group-only dog show in Gonzales this weekend. 

The working group, which includes dogs like the Akita, the Great Dane, and the Samoyed were bred to assist humans with tasks such as protecting livestock, hunting large game, and pulling sleds. 

Trending News

The dog show will be held at Lamar Dixon on June 1 and 2. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days