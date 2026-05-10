Amendment would create new St. George school district; see arguments for, against ballot measure

ST. GEORGE — Voters across Louisiana will decide if the City of St. George can break away from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System and form its own school district on May 16.

If approved, the St. George Community School System would become its own district. According to East Baton Rouge Parish School System data, the new district would inherit 5,800 students, land for a new school, two charter schools, and five traditional schools: Jefferson Terrace Academy, Shenandoah Elementary, plus Woodlawn Elementary, Middle, and High.

EBRPSS data also shows 12% of its employees could be impacted since they are currently assigned to schools in St. George.

The push to separate has been going on for nearly 15 years.

School board members and critics of Amendment Two worry St. George does not have the tax base to support a new district. Kaitlyn Joshua, with People United To Lead St. George Engagement, worries a new district could mean higher taxes.

"It's going to have to happen. It happened in Central, it happened in Baker, it happened in Zachary. If we are not talking about raising taxes, how in the world are we going to afford the services the school systems provide?" Joshua asked.

Critics also said the split could weaken EBRPSS by shrinking its taxpayer base and student population.

"That would potentially financially cripple the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. After the St. George School System has enacted, there's less resources. Less dollars," Joshua said.

St. George Mayor Dustin Yates claims he will be able to lower taxes and that EBR could save money if a St. George school district is formed.

"We crunched the numbers, and our finances are rock solid. They want to talk about all the money they're going to lose but don't want to talk about all the services they're no longer be required to provide," Yates said.

Under the proposal, the governor would appoint an initial school board and superintendent, with the district up and running for the 2027 school year.

State Sen. Rick Edmonds, who authored the amendment, said significant time was spent building a transition plan.

"When we authored and passed this bill, we went through numerous renditions of what we needed to do to make certain that there will be a smooth transition," Edmonds said.

Opponents say too many questions remain unanswered.

"Show me the plan. I don't think they have one. Maybe they do, maybe they don't," said Cliff Lewis, vice president of EBRPSS.

Amendment Two will be on the ballot for all Louisiana voters.