Amber Alert issued in Tangipahoa Parish

An AMBER Alert has been issued on behalf of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office for 2-year-old Christopher Cooper, who has been abducted. He was last seen at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, traveling southbound on Interstate 55 near Kentwood in a white 2011 GMC Yukon. LSP received the request to issue an AMBER Alert at 10:45 p.m.

Cooper is a light-skinned black male with brown eyes and short black hair. He is 3’2” tall and weighs approximately 40-50 pounds. Cooper was last seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts, and blue Crocs shoes.

James Mercier is a white male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Mercier was last seen in black pants with no shirt, but he was carrying a white or gray shirt.



Mercier and Cooper are believed to be traveling in a white 2011 GMC Yukon with Mississippi license plate PJT070.



Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mercier and Cooper is asked to immediately contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)345-6150 or dial 911. All questions should be directed to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.