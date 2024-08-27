Already-hot Hammond elementary school gets even hotter; parents can pick up students early

HAMMOND - Temperatures are once again rising at Hammond Eastside Lower Magnet School.

The school posted to social media Tuesday morning saying the air conditioning was not working and that parents could come pick up their children for an excused absence.

This comes less than a week after school officials told WBRZ the A/C was being repaired by an outside vendor that was waiting on specific parts to come in, and that the situation was under control.

It's unclear what caused the A/C outage Tuesday or whether it would be working by the start of the school day Wednesday.

The campus is also dealing with a mold problem that closed its cafeteria.