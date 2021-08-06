84°
Allyson Felix becomes most decorated female track & field athlete

Friday, August 06 2021
Source: BBC News
By: WBRZ Staff
Allyson Felix

TOKYO, Japan - American track and field star Allyson Felix has yet another reason to celebrate after competing in Tokyo's Games this week.

Felix became the most decorated female track and field athlete of all time Friday, after winning the 400 meter race and earning the bronze medal, which is her 10th Olympic award.

The 35-year-old California native has now racked up more medals than Jamaica's Merlene Ottey, who'd previously claimed the top spot with nine Olympic medals.

Felix now has six gold medals, three silvers, and one bronze.

She has the opportunity to earn yet another medal over the weekend with Saturday's 4x400 meter relay.

If Felix wins, she would become the most decorated American track and field athlete.

