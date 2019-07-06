Alligator spotted by levee downtown

BATON ROUGE - Some folks just wanted to have a relaxing breakfast down by the levee this morning when they were joined by an uninvited guest.

At first they thought it was just a log floating in the current, but soon realized that it was an alligator once it started trying to come up onto the bank. They called the authorities due to so many people getting close to the high water in order to get a better look.

Luckily, it appears that no people or the alligator were hurt during the encounter.