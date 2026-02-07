49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

18th annual Valentine's Day Gala held at Renaissance Hotel

35 minutes 28 seconds ago Saturday, February 07 2026 Feb 7, 2026 February 07, 2026 9:19 PM February 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Renaissance Hotel in Baton Rouge is hosting the 18th annual Valentine's Day Gala.

Trending News

WBRZ News 2's own David Hamilton is emceeing tonight. It's put on by Jump Start Your Heart, a non-profit advocating for athletes' health and quality of life.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days