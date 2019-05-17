84°
Latest Weather Blog
Alligator 'in custody' after police find it on high school campus
SLIDELL - Police say they apprehended an alligator after it scurried under a school bus Thursday night.
Police were called around 9 p.m. Thursday to Slidell High School after the gator was first spotted. Once they arrived, officers said the reptile fled beneath a nearby school bus and refused to come out.
The department's Facebook page said it tried to "negotiate" with the animal in order to reach a peaceful conclusion.
The gator was finally captured about an hour and a half later. Police say he'll be taken outside the city and released back into his natural habitat Friday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Detectives want to 'have a word' with man after ATV stolen
-
Alleged cheating on state exams under investigation at Glen Oaks High
-
Baker woman still missing after six months
-
Ascension Parish passes controversial regulations for housing developments
-
Laine Hardy's music teacher talks shy beginnings