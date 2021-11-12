Latest Weather Blog
Alleged rapist who impersonated cop gets bond, must stay away from teen victim
BATON ROUGE - A man accused of raping a teenager after he illegally detained her while pretending to be a police officer will be allowed to bond out of jail under several conditions.
Key among the conditions for Jason Miller's release is a protective order keeping him from coming in contact with the 17-year-old girl he's accused of raping. Other conditions include mandatory drug testing, location monitoring and a curfew.
His bond is set at $300,000.
Miller was arrested this week after he allegedly stopped the girl in a neighborhood in the Gardere area and flashed what appeared to be a badge before putting her in handcuffs. The girl was then taken to a nearby park where she was raped in the backseat of a truck.
The victim told deputies that she was let go after the assault. She was later able to help deputies identify Miller as the suspect. The sheriff's office said he admitted to the crimes when confronted by deputies.
