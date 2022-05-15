Alleged purse snatcher arrested for terrorizing woman he robbed in 2020, breaking her car windows

Damarkis Corey

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly terrorizing and harassing a woman whose purse he stole nearly two years ago.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Damarkis Corey, 19, was arrested following a reported disturbance in the 3800 block of Plank Road shortly after 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Corey allegedly saw the victim coming out of a business and confronted her in the parking lot, aggressively swearing and walking up to her. The victim, who police say Corey robbed on June 5, 2020, got a knife to defend herself when she noticed him approaching.

When Corey assumed "a fighting stance," police said the victim stabbed Corey in the head. She then fled the scene and drove home, but Corey followed her and proceeded to break all the windows of her car.

Officers responding to the altercation determined that Corey was the suspect in the June 2020 purse snatching. The victim said since the robbery, Corey had "constantly harassed" her and her daughter about the incident.

When asked about the purse snatching, Corey told police "it was his homeboy who stole the purse."

Saturday, Corey was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of purse snatching, simple assault, terrorizing, disturbance of the peace and simple criminal damage to property.