Alleged drunk driver ran into police unit after setting his trailer on fire Saturday night

AMA - A drunk driver intentionally ran into a fully-marked sheriff's office unit while speeding away from a crime scene, deputies say.

According to St. Charles Parish deputies, 62-year-old Richard Lepine Jr. was speeding away from a home on Michael St. in Ama around 8 p.m. Saturday when deputies tried to stop his car.

Deputies said Lepine Jr. intentionally ran into the deputy's fully-marked SUV during the pursuit. Lepine Jr. was taken into custody on Pat's Court, nearly a mile from where the chase started.

Lepine Jr. was charged with aggravated criminal damage to property, aggravated flight from an officer, domestic abuse battery, DWI, reckless operation, resisting arrest, and simple arson for setting his trailer on fire in the 100 block of Michael St.