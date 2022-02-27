Latest Weather Blog
Alleged drunk driver ran into police unit after setting his trailer on fire Saturday night
AMA - A drunk driver intentionally ran into a fully-marked sheriff's office unit while speeding away from a crime scene, deputies say.
According to St. Charles Parish deputies, 62-year-old Richard Lepine Jr. was speeding away from a home on Michael St. in Ama around 8 p.m. Saturday when deputies tried to stop his car.
Deputies said Lepine Jr. intentionally ran into the deputy's fully-marked SUV during the pursuit. Lepine Jr. was taken into custody on Pat's Court, nearly a mile from where the chase started.
Trending News
Lepine Jr. was charged with aggravated criminal damage to property, aggravated flight from an officer, domestic abuse battery, DWI, reckless operation, resisting arrest, and simple arson for setting his trailer on fire in the 100 block of Michael St.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Families pack the streets for 38th Good Friends of the Oaks Parade
-
All-female krewe embraces self-expression through sweet dance moves
-
Brides say 'yes' to man-made diamonds
-
18-year-old one of two killed in ambush drive-by shooting outside Mall of...
-
Finally, after a COVID hiatus, Spanish Town rolls; closes out Mardi Gras...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern baseball falls to UAB 6-4
-
Lady Tigers' Khayla Pointer looks back over college career, talks goals and...
-
Southeastern baseball wins in walk off fashion against SIUE
-
NIL deals changing the game for LSU baseball players
-
Glen Oak's head coach making big impacts on and off the hardwood